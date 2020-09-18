Job alert: L’Arche Kilkenny invites applications from suitable candidates

L’Arche Kilkenny is inviting applications from suitable candidates for the above positions.

We are currently recruiting permanent positions for Health Care Assistants to work as part of our House and Community team.

These are full time positions dependent on continued HSE funding. The applicant must have a minimum of a Fetac /QQI 5 in healthcare/social care or social care degree.

There is a six-month probationary period applying to the employment.

The role will involve assisting in the provision of health & social care in all aspects of daily life for our core members that we support. The HCA will assist our Core members for support in all aspects of daily living in line with the needs, will and preference of the individual and as outlined in an agreed care plan. He/she will ensure that they are being met through professional work practices. We would ask that they must be flexible in their approach to service provision and should have the ability to work as a member of a team.

Essential skills and experience

Experienced in working with people who have an intellectual disability.

Fluent English and excellent communication skills.

Ability to work on own initiative and as part of a team

Be actively involved in the individuals care and support, person centered planning, playing an important part in the continuing assessment and review of the individuals needs and progress.

Knowledge or experience of HIQA audits.

Ability to ensure a safe work environment.

Basic hygiene and infection control knowledge

Good written and verbal communications skills

Must be willing and able to work rosters that include both days, nights, sleepovers, late evenings and week-ends.

Full clean driving license (minimum 2 years).

The post is subject to Garda vetting.

Applications should include your current Curriculum Vitae, along with a cover letter outlining why you feel you would be suitable for this role. Copies of Role Description are available on request by contacting Chris at details below.

Please submit your application including a CV and cover letter to: Chris Hayes, Community Leader, L’Arche Kilkenny, Fair Green Lane, Callan, Co. Kilkenny or via email to Chris Hayes @ director@larchekilkenny.ie

Closing date for receipt of applications is September 23, 2020. Salary Scale: €12.80 per hour.