Muckalee Community Childcare are recruiting

Muckalee Community Childcare are currently recruiting for the following positions:

Childcare practitioner:

Suitable candidate should have a minimum of a QQI level 5 in child care with level 6 or 7 an advantage. Suitable Candidate must also have a warm and caring personality with a passion for working with children

Office assistant:

Suitable candidate must have experience working with word and excel and be capable of working on own initiative.

Suitable Candidates for both positions will be garda vetted



For more information or to apply please email office@ muckaleechildcare.ie