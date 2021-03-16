Sponsored Content
Good's are hiring an accounts administrator
Good's in Kilkenny are hiring an accounts administrator.
You'll find all the details below, and don't forget the closing date for applications is March 24.
Sponsored Content
Good's in Kilkenny are hiring an accounts administrator.
You'll find all the details below, and don't forget the closing date for applications is March 24.
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Derry Now editorial team on 028 7129 6600 for Derry City stories Or 028 7774 3970 for County Derry stories. Or you can email editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com at any time.
More Local News
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on