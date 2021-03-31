Sponsored content
Danesfort Childcare - Recruiting Early Years Practitioners
Danesfort Childcare Facility are currently recruiting for the following positions for our Pre-school room:
Full time Early Years Practitioner
Part-time Early Years Practitioner
The successful candidate must have the following:
Minimum Level 7 in Early Childhood Education and CareMinimum 3 years experience in an Early Years setting
Knowledge of Aistear and Siolta Frameworks
Excellent communication skills.
Please send CV and cover letter to:
Monique Fitzpatrick, Manager, Danesfort Childcare, 1 Fr. Campion Place, Danesfort, Co. Kilkenny or email danesfortchildcare@ gmail.com.
