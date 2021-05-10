Delivery company whatsfordinner.ie launches in Kilkenny, teaming up with local businesses

Irish-owned grocery and restaurant delivery company whatsfordinner.ie has launched in the Kilkenny area, with the creation of 10 full time delivery driver positions.

The Galway based and Irish-owned company who are official delivery partners for the Spar Grocery brand have also partnered with local Kilkenny gems such as Namo's, Kafe Katz, Mizzoni's and The Burger Factory to name but a few.

So, whether its a hot chicken roll from the Spar Deli, a bottle of wine from the Spar off-licence or delicious fast food from a Kilkenny Gem, whatsfordinner.ie are open seven days from 9am until 10pm. They even deliver from the McDonalds breakfast menu too.

Download the app or visit them at www.whatsfordinner.ie.