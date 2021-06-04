MSD Carlow are hiring for exciting roles in an innovative company

MSD Carlow is a world-class manufacturing facility, focused on formulating and filling vaccines and biologics products that

improve and transform the lives of people across the world.

At MSD, we are passionate about growing talent from within our business and as such we are delighted to announce the

launch of our 2021 Electrical & Instrumentation Apprentice Programme.

If successful, you will be part of a diverse, inclusive, and multi-skilled global team of highly motivated individuals working on

exciting and innovative projects.

If you are ready to start your career with MSD, please visit our website to apply and learn how you can Invent

for Life.