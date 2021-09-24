Premier Insurance in Thurles - we are hiring!

Due to our ongoing expansion, we have two exciting and rewarding new roles open.
Due to ongoing expansion, we are delighted to be adding to our team. If you are a motivated and ambitious individual who is looking to progress within the insurance industry then we'd like to talk to you. We have two exciting and rewarding new roles open.
Agri Executive:
Responsibilities
Provide expert advice and guidance to our agri clients for their specialist insurance requirements
Responsible for selling and processing farm insurance policies to existing and new clients
Adhere to company policies and procedures in addition to legislative and regulatory requirements for the industry
Skills & Competencies
APA or grandfathered in General Insurance is essential
CIP Qualification is desired or working towards same
Strong knowledge of the Agri industry is required
Excellent IT skills including experience of Applied Relay Software broker systems
Strong communication and interpersonal skills
Ability to work on your own initiative as well as part of a team
Personal Lines Executive
Responsibilities
Provide expert advice and guidance to our clients for their Motor & Household insurance requirements
Retain & develop existing clients as well as meet new business goals
Adhere to company policies and procedures in addition to legislative and regulatory requirements for the industry
Skills & Competencies
CIP, APA (Personal) or grandfathered
Minimum of 2 years experience in a personal lines environment
Excellent IT skills including experience of Applied Relay Software broker systems
Strong communication and interpersonal skills
Ability to work on your own initiative as well as part of a team
Both roles offer a highly competitive remuneration package which includes:
Competitive salary with generous bonus structure
Company pension scheme
Death-in-Service benefit
Financial support for further education
Sociable and flexible working hours
Generous holiday leave with additional days linked to service
Please apply with a covering letter stating which role you are interested in, email your CV to info@premierfs.ie or call Kieran on 086 7908648 for an initial chat.
