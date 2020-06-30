'Think local, support local, shop local', urges Mayor of Kilkenny

The Mayor of Kilkenny John Coonan has called on people to 'think local, support local, and shop local' to help businesses get back on their feet with more Covid-19 restrictions lifted as Phase 3 of reopening began this week.

"Now that the third phase of lifting of restrictions due to Covid-19 have commenced and businesses re-open, the message is clear: Think local, support local, and shop local," he said.

"Together we can support and make that difference. I wish all businesses re-opening this week every success. As Mayor of Kilkenny City I will work with the public and business owners and seek to exploit every opportunity to grow our city as we emerge from this pandemic.”

The mayor was speaking after General Manager of the Ormonde Hotel Colin Ahern was confirmed as the new President of Kilkenny Chamber of Commerce. Mayor Coonan congratulated Mr Ahern on his election.

"On behalf of the Kilkenny Municipal District and personally, I wish you great success in the role and I am excited to continue forging a successful partnership for the greater good of business in Kilkenny City," he said.

"I am certain that under your leadership, the Chamber of Commerce will continue to successfully lobby on behalf of businesses throughout this challenging time and be an essential voice of business owners at every meeting and event in which key decisions are made about the future direction of Kilkenny Inc.”

Mayor Coonan also thanked the outgoing president Marion Acreman for her 'exceptional contribution' during her term leading the Chamber of Commerce.