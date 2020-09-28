Survey of Kilkenny City laneways underway

A comprehensive survey of the laneways in Kilkenny City is to be undertaken, local councillors have been told.



Following work at a lane at St Francis Terrace, where vegetation was cut back and the pathway cleared, the County Council wants to study the other lanes, and see if works need to be carried out elsewhere.

Area Engineer Ian Gardner said consultants have been appointed to carry out the survey and he hopes to have a report for the next meeting of Kilkenny City Municipal District Committee, which will be held in October.