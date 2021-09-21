Excitement builds as Kilkenny Day set to return on October 10

Taking place on Sunday October 10, ‘Kilkenny Day’ will be a grassroots celebration of all things Kilkenny - diversity of community, richness of our cultural heritage, along with our wide ranging creativity and sporting excellence - everything that makes Kilkenny a very special place to be.

Returning for the second year, Kilkenny Day will take place all around the county with events to suit all ages and interests. There will be live music, a food and craft market, children’s workshops, and lots more. The celebration is open to locals and visitors, with everyone encouraged to get out to explore and experience everything Kilkenny has to offer.

Kicking off the ‘Kilkenny Day’ activities will be two very special screenings of Cartoon Saloon’s Wolfwalkers on the grounds of the castle. This outdoor cinema, in association with Kilkenny Animated, will take place on Saturday evening, October 9, starting at 7pm. Wolfwalkers was nominated for Best Animated Feature Film at this year’s Oscars and the screening will be introduced by directors Paul Young and Ross Stewart.

On Kilkenny day there will be two local live concerts, celebrating local professional and emerging Kilkenny musicians in the Castle Park. These are the final events in the ‘local live’ series which includes the September Sounds series (taking place this weekend).

Funded by Kilkenny County Council under the Live Local Public Performance Scheme, the concerts will be free but ticketed, with attendees encouraged to donate to the Minding Creative Minds charity. Fan favourites ‘The Kilkennys’ will be headlining one of the gigs with the second headliner to be announced soon. See www.watergatetheatre.ie for ticket information.

A special feature for this year's festival is the ‘Your Community Your Council’ event, where the public will get a chance to meet local clubs and organisations and learn about council initiatives. It's with the hope of highlighting everything Kilkenny has to offer and giving people the opportunity to get involved.

With the country now opening again, people are looking to get out, and a new hobby is a great way to get to know new people. On Kilkenny Day there will be a meet and greet area beside the market on the Parade, workshops and demonstrations on Canal Square and more open sessions around the county.

Organisers are asking people to wear their Kilkenny colours with pride and promise prizes for the best dressed. Kilkenny Day Director Marian Flannery says that people can expect a festival atmosphere around the city and county, with plenty to do and see. She's encouraging everyone to get out and explore your community this Kilkenny Day.

Cathaoirleach of Kilkenny County Council Fidelis Doherty said: “While restricted by Covid, last year's event helped to lift our spirits and it was great to see people wearing in their black and amber and enjoying themselves. This year’s event promises to be even better and I hope the people of Kilkenny get out and get involved. There are so many great places to explore and events to enjoy. A day for all the family!”

More information can be found on www.kilkenny.ie and @KilkennyDay on Facebook.