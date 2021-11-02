Driver overtakes Kilkenny gardaí on ring road then tests positive for drugs

Gardaí arrested a motorist on Sunday after he tested positive for cocaine and cannabis while driving on the Kilkenny ring road.
from Unit B Kilkenny were overtaken by the driver on hatch markings while on patrol on the ring road. The driver was stopped and found to have no driving licence or insurance.
With the assistance of the Roads Policing Unit, the driver also tested positive for cocaine and cannabis. He was arrested and his car seized.
A court appearance is to follow.
