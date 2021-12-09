Further site development approved for Kilkenny industrial estate

Previous development work at Hebron Industrial Estate
Dunreidy Engineering Ltd. have been granted planning permission to carry out development on a 1.9 hectare site at Hebron Industrial Estate at Leggetsrath West, Kilkenny.
The development will consist of the construction of a 1769sqm portal frame steel clad building to include 1254sqm of production space, 515sqm of office space and an entrance from the existing internal road network.
Car parking, bicycle parking, roof mounted solar photovoltaic cells, connection to existing foul and surface water services, palisade fence to site boundary, landscaping and all associated siteworks are included in the plans.
