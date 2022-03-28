Crash involving 'suspected intoxicated driver' causes business disruption in Kilkenny

Picture: An Garda Síochána
Late last night, members of the local division of An Garda Síochána attended the scene of a single vehicle collision close to the courthouse in Kilkenny City.
A statement from gardaí states that 'a suspected intoxicated driver crashed into an electricity transformer'.
[Picture: An Garda Síochána]
The damage caused to the transformer meant that a number of High Street premises were left without power, with some impacted right into the opening hours of business this morning.
Thankfully, nobody was hurt.
Local gardaí have warned that consequences are to follow for the driver.
