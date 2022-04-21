Kilkenny city's walls set for new plaques and more local history projects receive funding

Minister of State Noonan TD has just announced €40,000 worth of Heritage Council Funding for Kilkenny.

Kilkenny was awarded €20,000 in Community Heritage Grants, €15,000 from the Heritage Stewardship Fund and €5,000 under the Irish Walled Towns Network.

Butler Gallery in Kilkenny received €20,000 in Community Heritage Grants for the digitisation of the Butler Gallery Collection, allowing Butler Gallery Collections to be accessible to as many people as possible.

Kilkenny County Council received €15,000 from the Heritage Stewardship Fund for the creation of a register and baseline on Kilkenny’s Early Modern Townhouses in a bid to address the knowledge gap of early modern townhouses in the city.

Kilkenny County Council also received €5,000 under the Irish Walled Towns Network to install information plaques on five key sections of Kilkenny City walls.

"Looking at the details of these projects, including those in my own constituency of Carlow-Kilkenny, I feel assured that our country’s heritage is in safe hands and I'm very much looking forward to seeing the results of the hard work done by our partners in the heritage sector," Minister Noonan said.

“It gives me great pleasure today as Minister of State for Heritage, to congratulate the hundreds of grant recipients whose important projects will benefit from these Heritage Council schemes. I feel assured that our country’s heritage, in all its forms, is in safe hands and I am very much looking forward to seeing the results of the hard work done by our partners in the heritage sector.”