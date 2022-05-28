New Japanese restaurant opens in Kilkenny

A new Japanese restaurant has officially opened its doors to customers in Kilkenny city.
Serving everything from sushi to wok-fried dishes, Kyoto Kilkenny is another vibrant addition to Kilkenny's culinary offering.
"We hope that you will drop by anytime and avail of the service we provide," the restaurant said.
"We are open from 1pm to 10pm (Monday to Sunday)."
The restaurant is located on High Street, opposite the AIB bank.
Full details of the menu can be found on the 'Kyoto Kilkenny' Facebook page.
