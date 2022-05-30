Search

30 May 2022

Plans to convert disused community centre into age-friendly housing in Kilkenny

Cllr. John Coonan has welcomed plans for two new age-friendly units in Loughboy

Reporter:

Christopher Dunne

30 May 2022 4:03 PM

christopher.dunne@kilkennypeople.ie

A local councillor has expressed his delight at plans to convert the old community centre in Loughboy in Kilkenny city into two age-friendly housing units.

The community centre, disused now for a number of years, is situated in Hazel Grove, between Cypress Ave and Laurell Court.

The disused centre has been a source of contention in the local community in recent times, with regular reports of antisocial behaviour occurring there.

At the recent monthly May meeting of Kilkenny County Council, Senior Executive Engineer Emer Cody of Kilkenny County Council made a presentation of the proposed development to elected members.

Cllr. John Coonan proposed that the Part 8 plan for the development of two single story age-friendly bungalows at the site would proceed as soon as possible.

Senior Executive Engineer Emer Cody said that a consultation event would be arranged by the Council for local residents on the proposed plan in the coming weeks.

Cllr. Coonan described the location as ‘ideal’ and stated that the development will be welcomed by residents.

“I am delighted by the developments being made knowing that the houses will be within short walking distance to Loughboy Shopping Center, the Post Office, Kilkenny City Public Transport Bus Stops and St Fiacre’s Church,” he added.

