Kilkenny hospital receives planning permission for new CT Suite

St Luke's Hospital
Health Service Executive South have been granted planning permission from Kilkenny County Council to develop a new CT Suite at St Luke's General Hospital, Freshford Road, Kilkenny.
The suite is planned to include a CT Scan Room, Control Room, WC, Waiting Area and Enclosed Rooftop Plant Room.
A CT scan or 'computed tomography' scan is a medical imaging technique used in radiology to obtain detailed internal images of the body noninvasively for diagnostic purposes.
The decision was made by Kilkenny County Council on June 2, 2022.
