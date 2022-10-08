Top floor apartment in Kilkenny up for auction next week!

Apartment 29, Reade Court, Roberts Hill, Kilkenny City
Online Auction Date: October 13, 2022 (via BidX1).
Top floor two bedroom apartment presented in good condition featuring bright and spacious accommodation.
The property benefits from a balcony and central location - convenient to amenities in Kilkenny city centre.
Management fees: 1,200 per annum (subject to change). Communal parking included.
The property extends to approximately 82 sq. m (882 sq. ft) and is a vacant possession.
It is a top floor two-bedroom apartment, located within an apartment building.
AMV: €150,000
BER: B3
