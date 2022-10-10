Breaking: Road closed in Kilkenny City following collision

Emergency services are at the scene of a collision in Kilkenny City.
Motorists are being asked to avoid the Old Callan Road and Dominic Street area of Kilkenny City following a collision this evening
It is understood that two vehicles were involved and emergency services are treating people with injuries at the scene.
The road is closed and gardai are asking motorists to avoid the area where possible.
More to follow.
