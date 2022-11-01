New bollards installed on busy Kilkenny road

The bollards on the Hebron Road
Bollards have been installed near the main entrance to St. Kieran’s Cemetery on the Hebron Road in Kilkenny city.
Their purpose is to prevent cars parking on the graveyard side of the Hebron Road.
Local residents had been raising concerns that parked cars were regularly blocking the view of oncoming traffic as you exit the nearby junction.
The idea for the implementation of the bollards was spearheaded by city councillor Eugene McGuinness.
Cllr McGuinness understands that this is only a temporary measure and insists that it 'should not detract from a permanent solution of a roundabout at this junction'.
The councillor suggested a roundabout under a notice of motion at a council meeting some months ago and it is currently being considered as part of the overall solution to traffic issues on the Hebron Road.
