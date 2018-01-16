Kilkenny deaths for Tuesday, January 16

The late Brigid Hoyne

The death has occurred of Brigid Hoyne (née O'Neill), Carrigeen, Knocktopher, Kilkenny, unexpectedly in England on Sunday, 14th January 2018.

Deeply regretted by her sorrowing family, her husband Michael, daughter Deirdre (Walsh), sons David and Michael, grandchildren, son-in-law, daughters-in-law, brother, sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and a wide circle of friends.

The late Eamon Lenihan

The death has occurred of Eamonn Lenihan, (Clonsilla, Dublin 15 and formerly of Kilkenny City) January 14th., 2018 at the Mater Hospital surrounded by his family and friends. Beloved husband and best friend of Anne and cherished father of Darren, Yvette and Sean and a devoted grandfather of Becky, Jess, Ryan and Cian, predeceased by his brother Barry; Eamonn will be sadly missed by his loving wife, sons, daughter, grandchildren, son-in-law Stuart, Sean’s Fiancée Aisling, sisters Paulette and Philomena, brothers Shay and Patrick, mother-in-law Betty, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, Uncle Finbarr, nieces, nephews, relatives, friends and neighbours.

Reposing at his home on Tuesday and Wednesday evenings (16th and 17th January) between 5 o’c and 8 o’c. Removal on Thursday morning (18th. January) to the Church of St. Philip the Apostle, Mountview arriving for Requiem Mass at 10:30 o’c followed by cremation in Glasnevin Crematorium. Family flowers only, please. Donations, if desired, to the Intensive Care Unit Mater Hospital.

The late Josephine McGrath

The death has occurred of Josephine (Josie) McGrath, Carrickmourne, Thomastown peacefully at St Columba's Hospital, Thomastown, Co. Kilkenny. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by her loving son Patrick (Fam), Lily and Kitty, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at St Columba's Hospital Chapel from 4.30pm on Tuesday with Rosary and vigil prayers at 7pm. Requiem Mass at 10am on Wednesday at St Columba's Hospital Chapel followed by interment in St Mary's New Cemetery, Thomastown, Co. Kilkenny.

The late John Moran

The death has occurred of John Moran, New Street South, Dublin 8, Dublin and Castlecomer, Kilkenny peacefully at Saint James' Hospital, Dublin. Father to Aoife, Gerard, Fiadhna and Caoimhe, brother to Helen, Margaret, Mary, Paul, Pat, Gearoid, Denis and Dominic, extended family and friends.

Reposing at Coady's Funeral Home, Castlecomer. Funeral Prayers on Tuesday evening at 7pm followed by removal to the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Castlecomer. Requiem Mass on Wednesday morning at 11am followed by burial in the Crosshill Cemetery, Castlecomer.

The late Hannah Redmond

The death has occurred of Hannah Redmond (née Ryan), Eagle Hill Ave, Terenure Road North and late of Dunnamaggin, Co. Kilkenny, 14th January 2018, peacefully in the warm care of the staff of the Sallypark Nursing Home, Firhouse, beloved wife of the late Pierce (Tom) and loving mother of Tom, Mary and Ann; she will be sadly missed by her loving son, daughters, sons-in-law, daughter-in-law, her 7 loving grandchildren and her 6 loving great-grandchildren, sister Stella, nieces, nephews, relatives and many friends.

Reposing today Monday evening from 6.30pm to 7.30pm at the Larry Massey Funeral Home, 100 Terenure Road North. Removal on Tuesday morning to St. Joseph's Church, Terenure arriving at 9.45am for 10am Mass. Funeral immediately afterwards to Bohernabreena Cemetery.

The late Bernadette Shelly

The death has occurred of Bernadette Shelly (née Kavanagh) of Slieve Bloom Hse, Rosenallis, Co. Laois, formerly of Monument House, Mountmellick, Co. Laois and formerly of Ballinamona House, Knocktoper, Co. Kilkenny. Peacefully in the loving care of the nurses and staff of Oakdale Nursing Home, Portarlington. Deeply regretted by her loving husband Liam, daughters Yvonne and Jacinta, son Eljay, grandchild Marsha, sisters Kathleen, Josephine and Patricia, in-laws Mark and Jerry, extended family, neighbours and friends. Funeral arrangements later.