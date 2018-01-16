Fianna Fail meeting on Brexit in south Kilkenny



Deputy Stephen Donnelly, Fianna Fail spokesman on Brexit will speak on the impact of Brexit with a focus on its affect on the south east on Friday at 8.30pm in the Rhu Glenn Hotel, Slieveue.

The south east has lagged behind during the current economic recovery. Are we to loose further advantage and our nearest portal connection, Deputy Donnelly has asked. The meeting is organised by Deputy Bobby Aylward who will be MC.