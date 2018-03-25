Kilkenny and South East tackle roadside litter

An anti-litter roadside campaign was launched by Kilkeny County Council Cathaoirleach, David Fitzgerald and Mayor of Kilkenny, Michael Doyle in Inistoge with Tidy Town representatives from Thomastown and Inistioge last Wednesday.

This new campaign is to eliminate roadside litter at source. It is a regional based programme involving three County Councils; Kilkenny, Wexford and Waterford City and County Council. The anti litter campaign slogan is ‘bin it, don’t fling it’ and encourages road users to have more pride for the road which leads them home.

Cllr Fitzgerald said; ‘I am delighted to assist in officially launching the roadside litter campaign and support the objective to improve our local environment by responsible litter management. It is no secret that some of our roads are destroyed, with road verges decorated with single use items such as takeaway wrappers, plastic bottles and coffee cups’.

The tidy town representatives, Frank Sullivan from Inistioge and Colin Castle of the Thomastown praised the collaboration between the three Councils.

Cllr Doyle commented that while “both local communities look after their built up areas, the connecting road between Inistioge and Thomastown is heavily littered and is far too dangerous to litter pick with its heavy traffic volumes, dangerous bends and the absence of a hard shoulder, like many other roads around the county, roadside litter is accumulating and any campaign to eliminate litter is welcomed”.

Kilkenny County Council conducted a litter audit and from its findings on one kilometre of roadside it can be expected to find 127 plastic bottles, 100 drink cans and 43 disposable cups, all items which were likely discarded from passing vehicles. “Ideally it would be better to litter pick every stretch of roadside, but this task requires financial resources which are not currently available so in order to eliminate the problem at source, the Environmental Awareness Officers of the three Councils have combined efforts to highlight the issue and to encourage road users to change their behaviour and to bin litter rather than flinging it out the window” commented Bernadette Moloney, Environmental Awareness Officer of Kilkenny County Council who was present at the campaign launch.



The roadside litter campaign will see 12,000 anti litter themed tax disk holders distributed, the campaign will be highlighted in local and social media and is supported by tidy town groups across Wexford, Waterford and Kilkenny.