Kilkenny man denies murder

A 37-year-old Kilkenny man will go on trial this (Monday) afternoon, charged with murdering another man in the county in 2014.



Tadhg Butler of Seafield in Tramore and formerly of Kilkenny is accused of murdering Kilkenny man Michael O’Dwyer on 10th January 2014 at a location in Co Waterford.



The accused was arraigned before the Central Criminal Court this (Monday) morning and pleaded not guilty to murdering the 25-year-old.



A jury of five women and seven men was sworn in to hear the trial, which will begin today before Mr Justice Paul Butler. It’s expected to last two weeks.