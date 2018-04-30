Kilkenny post office involved in pilot project for easier access to Government services

Loughboy Post Office in Kilkenny has been included in a pilot project which will see ten post offices equipped to help citizens with online Government interactions.

Government funding of €80,000 has been secured for the roll-out of the pilot digital assist scheme which will see post offices "kitted out so people can access online Government services easily".

Minister for Communications, Denis Naughten, said: "We have to try to develop a modern, robust network."

He was responding to calls for more to be done on the transfer of Government services into the post office network.

Minister Naughten added: "The Government gave An Post a €15 million loan before Christmas specifically to allow it to look at the modernisation of the post office network.

"The first practical step that the Government is taking is the digital assist pilot programme. Under that programme, post offices will provide access to a wide range of Government services.

"We have picked out ten locations for the pilot programme across the country at Austin Friar Street in Mullingar, Ballaghaderreen, Bandon, Buncrana, Claremorris, Dingle, Loughboy in Kilkenny, Oranmore in Galway, Portarlington in Laois and Tramore."

The plan is to ensure all citizens can access online Government services by providing help with digital applications and inputting.

The Government are "actively engaged" in ascertaining how they can bring more services into the local post office network.