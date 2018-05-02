Community Based CCTV scheme in Kilkenny ‘paused’

The community based CCTV scheme has been “paused” in Kilkenny over an issue with local authorities being the data controller of the CCTV footage.

Criteria for the scheme dictates that the community organisation applying for the CCTV funding must have the prior support of the relevant local authority, who “must act as data controller”.

Last month’s meeting of Kilkenny’s Joint Policing Committee heard that City and County managers met with the Data Protection Commissioner and they are “awaiting guidance” on the issue of them being the data controller.

The county executives wrote to the Department of Justice asking them that they “pause” the CCTV scheme until that guidance from the DPC is received.

A recent meeting in Mullinavat saw the public given a presentation on the scheme where members of the public said CCTV in rural Kilkenny communities vital but the cost is ‘prohibitive’,