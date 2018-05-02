Weather Report: Coldest day in April saw temperatures drop as low as -3 Degrees Celsius in Kilkenny

There was a total of 94.9mm of rain in Kilkenny this April, according to www.kilkennyweather.com.

That made last month our wettest April since 2009. The warmest day meanwhile was on April 21 when the mercury soared to 19.4 Degrees Celsius.

The coldest day was on April 5 when temperatures dipped as low as -3.3 Degrees Celsius.