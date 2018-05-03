Get the suncream ready! Kilkenny to be as hot as Lanzarote this weekend

It's seldom we can boast weather as hot as the Canary Islands but Kilkenny is expected to spring into life this Bank Holiday weekend and deliver some sunshine and warm conditions.

Met Éireann are forecasting temperatures as high as 18 Degrees Celsius on Friday with Saturday expected to be a milder 16 Degrees Celsius while the mercury will rise back up to the high teens on Sunday.

That'll bring us in line with temperatures forecasted for Lanzarote this weekend.

The warm weather here is coming off the back of a very wet April so be sure to make the most of it.

We'll be spoiled for the entirety of the Bank Holiday weekend too with Monday expected to see temperatures of 18 Degrees Celsius.

Below is the national outlook from today Thurs until Wed May 9th.

Including the weather for the Bank Holiday Weekend.https://t.co/j8i4Q3TEwU pic.twitter.com/W4fKG8p418 — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) May 3, 2018

