Kilkenny's Conor O' Higgins elected President of the Ireland section of International Police Association

A Kilkenny man has been elected President of the Ireland section of the International Police Association (IPA).

Conor O’ Higgins served as Garda Sergeant-in-Charge in Kilkenny City, and subsequently as Inspector-in-Charge of the student/probation training programme in the Garda College in Templemore. The Shellumsrath man was also Sergeant-in-Charge at Thomastown.

He retired from the Garda Síochána in July 2007 having served for 33 years. He ended his career as Inspector in the National Training College, holding a place on the Management team of the student training programme. He is married to Catherine and has four children Ronan, Niall, Niamh and Adrian.

His election was confirmed at the recent IPA conference in Donegal. The IPA is the largest international organisation of police members, with 420,000 members across the globe and serves to promote international co-operation through friendly contacts between members of the police service throughout the world. The Irish section currently has approximately 7,000 members.

“I am delighted to have been elected as head of the IPA in Ireland at a time when cooperation between members of the police services internationally is now more important than ever,” said the retired Garda.

“While my main focus will be on developing and improving the services the association offers our members, I will also seek to build even stronger bonds between our members and the members of IPA globally.”