Cartoon Saloon co-production ‘Vikingskool’ announced by Disney at Annecy Animation Festival

Irish animation studio Cartoon Saloon’s latest television co-production ‘Vikingskool’, was announced by Disney this week at a highlight presentation at Frances’s Annecy Animation Festival.

The series will follow a group of young would-be Viking warriors in an elite Vikingskool. Disney described the alumni as being “like freshmen in TopGun but for Vikings.” At the heart of the tale are three best friends: Erik, Arnie and Ilba, each with their own unique Viking strengths and weaknesses.

Targeting 6-11 year olds, the group will embark on a series of humorous and exciting adventures in a mystical world.

The series is being produced by Ireland’s Cartoon Saloon and France’s Samka Productions with post-production from Norwegian VFX company Storm Films.

It’s this pedigree that prompted Disney to state: “There is a substantial Viking history in Ireland and Northern France. As a co-production we can say it’s the only Viking show made by actual Vikings.”

The series 26 half hours are scheduled for broadcast at the end of 2019.

