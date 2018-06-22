Iverk Show in Piltown just got more attractive

With a record €90,000 prize fund the Iverk Show in Piltown, Kilkenny schedule of events for Saturday, August 25 is packed with competitions for everyone.

From cattle and horses, sheep, dogs and poultry to arts, crafts, fruit, vegetables, flowers, baking, most appropriate dressed ladies, bonny babies, young and not so young everyone has a chance.

For the first time ever – another record – there are six all Ireland finals. The long-standing Broodmare and Foal championship, a third Aldi, ABP sponsored Irish Angus bull calf championship final has been added this year. New this year and following on from last year’s successful Home Cook championship is the Junior Home Cook final sponsored by FloGas and NordMende.

Finally, a new and very interesting championship is the Horserail Thoroughbred Horse Working Hunter final.

Launching the prize list chairman Robert Dowley said that while it was difficult to improve on last year he was confident that the committee has put together an even better programme. “We are delighted to have most of our regular sponsors back again and look forward to welcoming new ones. Without them we would have no show”, he said.

The Morris Oil Arts and Crafts marquee is getting a face lift, the Red Mills poultry tent will again be bursting at the seams, the Iverk Food Market will have plenty of tasty treats while the Bank of Ireland business marquee is almost full already.

Nissan are back in the show jumping Grand Prix. The highlights in the cattle section are the Ulster Bank inter breed beef championship, the Deloitte Show Champion and the Dawn Meats non-pedigree heifer.

Entering the show ground, you will see the fruit, vegetable, eggs, flowers and honey classes. Beside these will come the backing section with of course the Iverk Produce great cherry cake competition.

Last year the Hickson’s Centra fashion marquee was packed to the doors and Anne Marie and her helper promise even better this year.

Talking about fashion, ladies you have another chance to win an overnight, dinner, B and B in the five-star Merrion Hotel in Dublin with some spending money in Louise Kennedy’s? And if you are under 18 months of age make sure your parents turn you out at your best as there are prizes for all that take part in the Bonny Baby competition.

Your day would not be complete without a visit to the vintage section. With the support of the European Year of Cultural Heritage and Kilkenny Heritage Council you can learn more of the history of the show from 1930 to 1965 by visiting our history exhibit. You might recognise yourself in an old photograph especially if you were at the show in those years.

You will find the full show Prize List on our website www.iverkshow.ie or contact 051 644621. Make sure you put the 25th August in your diary now – a day not to be missed.