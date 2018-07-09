Spate of burglaries across Kilkenny

Gardaí in Kilkenny are investigating a number of burglaries and attempted break-ins around the city and county in recent days.

On Friday between midnight and 7am a premises at The Islands, Urlingford was targeted and a quantity of electrical equipment was stolen.

There was also a burglary at Barna, Freshford where two hurleys were stolen. The back door of the property was forced open but nothing was taken from inside the house. The break-in happened overnight on Friday and the hurleys were stolen from outside the back door.

There was also an attempted break in at Freshford, Woodsgift over the weekend when a house was entered and the culprit tried to take firearms from a safe but failed to gain entry to the safe.

Meanwhile in the city on Friday between 10am to 3pm, there was a burglary at a premises at Greensbridge Street, and a substantial quantity of jewellery was taken.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Kilkenny gardaí on (056) 7775000.