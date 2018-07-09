Spate of burglaries across Kilkenny
Gardaí in Kilkenny are investigating a number of burglaries and attempted break-ins around the city and county in recent days.
On Friday between midnight and 7am a premises at The Islands, Urlingford was targeted and a quantity of electrical equipment was stolen.
There was also a burglary at Barna, Freshford where two hurleys were stolen. The back door of the property was forced open but nothing was taken from inside the house. The break-in happened overnight on Friday and the hurleys were stolen from outside the back door.
There was also an attempted break in at Freshford, Woodsgift over the weekend when a house was entered and the culprit tried to take firearms from a safe but failed to gain entry to the safe.
Meanwhile in the city on Friday between 10am to 3pm, there was a burglary at a premises at Greensbridge Street, and a substantial quantity of jewellery was taken.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Kilkenny gardaí on (056) 7775000.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on