It’s hard to believe that it is now time to get your photos in for the 2019 Goresbridge Calendar.



Goresbridge Rural Development is asking those of you who may be interested to submit your photos to GRD by email, on a disc or on an usb stick.



The photos need to be in landscape to suit the layout of the calendar and remember that photos are needed to represent each month.



Often there are several photos that suit summer but not enough that represent Winter or Autumn. They can be of a person, place or thing in the Goresbridge area.

If you would like more details contact Colette at 087 2601672.