Twelve burglaries in a 48-hour period in Kilkenny

A travelling opportunist criminal gang is believed to be behind a spate of burglaries in Kilkenny in recent days.

Twelve properties in total were targeted last Thursday and Friday and cash, jewellery and electrical items were stolen. In one incident an intruder roused an elderly man from his bed at 6.45am and demanded cash.

Seven properties in a 20 mile radius were hit in South Kilkenny as the criminals struck when houses were empty. The properties were in Mullinavat, Glenmore, Hugginstown and The Rower.