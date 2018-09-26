Road works to take place in Kilkenny City

Kilkenny County Council has issued an alert to road users travelling in Kilkenny city tomorrrow.

A stop and go Traffic Management System will be in operation on New Road in Kilkenny city tomorrow, on Thursday 27th September. The operation will be in place between 9am and 5pm.

The works on the New Road will be taking place to facilitate Services Connections in the area.

Greensbridge Street will be open to traffic on Thursday to facilitate these third party works.