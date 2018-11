Jill Maher is a primary student in Scoil Bhríde, Goresbridge and she received an award at the Science and Technology Festival for Science Week in Carlow IT with her idea of a Chilly Pillow.

Jill is a daughter of Bill Maher and Aisling Power, Grange Road, Goresbridge, congrats Jill, you have made your parents, school and community proud.