Carlow athletes win gold and silver at karate European Championships

Carlow is celebrating two European medal winners, this week, with the success of two local young people in the Wado European Championships

Chloe Lawlor and Clayton Long of the Fudoshin wadokai karate club in Carlow, competed in the Wado European championships held in Dublin last Saturday, November 24.

Chloe claimed a gold medal in the 10-11 year old category, and Clayton took a silver medal in the senior male 67kg category.

Both Chlow and Clayton are under the guidance of kumite coach Sensei Debbie Long and head coach Sensei Colin Keating.



Fudoshin has two dojos in Carlow town. Honobu Fudoshin dojo is run by head coach Colin Keating and the second club, Fudoshin central, is run by Debbie Long and it's based on Coxes Lane.

Congratulations Chloe and Clayton!