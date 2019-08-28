Irish Water dealing with a number of issues in Kilkenny today

Irish Water are dealing with three separate burst water mains around Kilkenny county areas today, Wednesday, August 28.

The issues are in Piltown, Miltown and Kells - details of each below.

In all three areas Irish Water recommend that you allow 2-3 hours after the estimated restoration time for your supply to fully return.

Piltown

Repairs to a burst water main may cause supply disruptions to Main Street, Pilltown and surrounding areas.

Traffic lights will be in place. Works are scheduled to take place from 9am on 28 August until 4pm on 29 August.

Reference number: KIL00007978.

Miltown

Repairs to a burst water main may cause supply disruptions to Milltown, Ballynamoreahan, Black Corner, Bishopshall, Kilmacow and surrounding areas in Co. Kilkenny.

Traffic lights will be in place at Ballynamoreahan to facilitate works. Works have an estimated completion time of 3:30pm on 28 August.

Reference number: KIL00008026.

Kells

Repairs to a burst water main may cause supply disruptions to Dunnamaggin, Kells and surrounding areas in Co. Kilkenny.



Traffic lights will be in operation in Kells Village for the duration of the works. Works have an estimated completion time of 5pm on 28 August.



Reference number: KIL00008008.