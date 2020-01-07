Christmas tree recycling in Kilkenny - Updated drop-off points

The following are drop off locations for Christmas trees from the 3rd-18th January 2020. This recycling service is for householders only.

KILKENNY CITY ENVIRONS/WEST

Dunmore Waste Disposal and Recycling Centre*

(During Normal Opening Hours Only)

KILKENNY CITY EAST MUNICIPAL DISTRICT

Fair Green Car Park, Graiguenamanagh

Adjacent to the Bottle Banks in Bennettsbridge

Quay Car Park, Thomastown

PILTOWN MUNICIPAL DISTRICT

Piltown Pound Car Park, Piltown

Granny Recycling Centre, Grannagh*

(During Normal Opening Hours Only)

CASTLECOMER MUNICIPAL DISTRICT

Entrance to Assumption Place, Urlingford

The Square, Freshford

Fair Green, Ballyragget

Castlecomer Council Yard, Donaguile

CALLAN THOMASTOWN MUNICIPAL DISTRICT

Green area at Supervalu car park, Callan

Christmas trees dropped off after the 18th January will not be recycled and will become a nuisance to the area.

*At the recycling centres listed above, trees dropped off after the 18th January will be subject to a charge.