Christmas tree recycling in Kilkenny - Updated drop-off points
There are drop-off points for Christmas trees in several locations around the county
The following are drop off locations for Christmas trees from the 3rd-18th January 2020. This recycling service is for householders only.
KILKENNY CITY ENVIRONS/WEST
Dunmore Waste Disposal and Recycling Centre*
(During Normal Opening Hours Only)
KILKENNY CITY EAST MUNICIPAL DISTRICT
Fair Green Car Park, Graiguenamanagh
Adjacent to the Bottle Banks in Bennettsbridge
Quay Car Park, Thomastown
PILTOWN MUNICIPAL DISTRICT
Piltown Pound Car Park, Piltown
Granny Recycling Centre, Grannagh*
(During Normal Opening Hours Only)
CASTLECOMER MUNICIPAL DISTRICT
Entrance to Assumption Place, Urlingford
The Square, Freshford
Fair Green, Ballyragget
Castlecomer Council Yard, Donaguile
CALLAN THOMASTOWN MUNICIPAL DISTRICT
Green area at Supervalu car park, Callan
Christmas trees dropped off after the 18th January will not be recycled and will become a nuisance to the area.
*At the recycling centres listed above, trees dropped off after the 18th January will be subject to a charge.
