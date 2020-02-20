Flooding Alert: Kilkenny County Council issue sandbags
High rainfall expected on already saturated ground
Photo from Graignamanagh flood in December 2015
Met Éireann have advised that the current regime of periods of high intensity rainfall will possibly be a feature of our weather over the next 14 days.
As the ground is already saturated, the cumulative rainfall forecasted will increase the threat of flooding.
The prolonged periods of rain will lead to higher river levels and a potential risk of flooding.
Kilkenny County Council are continuing to monitor river levels.
In anticipation of flooding, sandbags will be available at the following locations:
Kilkenny City
Outside Goal Road Depot.
Castlecomer MD
Gate to Council Depot, Woodquarter, Gowran,
The Square, Freshford,
Car park on Bridge Street, Ballyragget.
Gate to Council depot, The Square, Johnstown
Gate to Donaguile Depot, Castlecomer
Thomastown Callan MD
Callan Area Office
Thomastown Area Office
Quay Graignamanagh
Quay Inistioge
