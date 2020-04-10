Burst water main in Kilkenny city

There may be water supply disruptions in parts of Kilkenny city today, because of a burst water main.

According to Irish Water there is a burst water main on Emmet Street, causing possible supply disruptions to Emmet Street, Kennyswell Road and surrounding areas.

Irish Water say works have an estimated completion time of 7:30pm thsi evening.

They recommend that you allow 2-3 hours after the estimated restoration time for your supply to fully return.