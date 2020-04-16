Weather
WATCH: 'The farmers won't be happy,' very little rainfall showing for next ten days on charts
CREDIT: Carlow Weather
"The farmers won't be happy," says forecaster Alan O'Reilly as he predicted very little rainfall over the next ten days.
Charts show the weather will be a little more unsettled Friday and the weekend.
Alan said: "Risk of rain mainly in the South but generally very little rainfall showing for next 7-10 days.
"The farmers won't be happy."
