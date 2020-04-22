Wildfire warning from Kilkenny County Council after fire service fights blaze

Emergency services had to respond to a wildfire in the south of the county, yesterday, amid warnings that land is dry and people are asked to be cautious.

Units of the fire brigade from Graignamanagh and Thomastown responded to the fire at Ballygub, on Tuesday.

The fire service used a drone to assist in the firefighting operations which gave a birds eye view of the terrain and showed potential hotspots using a thermal imaging camera.

Kilkenny County Council warn that wildland fires can endanger lives, property and the environment. They are calling on people to exercise extra caution and do not place undue pressure on our emergency services.

Controlled burning is illegal between 1st March and 31st August.