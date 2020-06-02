Gardaí urge the public to stay away from Kilkenny beauty spots as temperatures soar

Gardaí in Kilkenny continue to engage with local communities at parks and beauty spots to ensure compliance with public health guidelines and are reminding people not to make non-essential journeys at this time.

With the continuation of the hot spell of weather gardaí in Mooncoin received numerous complaints from local people in relation to the volume of people attending at Poulanassy Waterfall in Clonassey, Mullinavat.

A large proportion of people attending were from outside the recommended 5km limit currently advised under Covid-19 restrictions, with some people travelling up to 50kms.

In line with advised protocols gardaí engaged and encouraged all people who were not permitted to be present, to leave the area. According to a garda spokesperson people complied and the legislative powers under the new Health Act have not been used. Another issue is the parking of cars near the entrance to the waterfall. The road is a narrow country road and because of the parking of vehicles on it, traffic is being prevented from passing up or down especially agricultural machinery. Fixed charge penalties have been issued.

The public are reminded that while some regulations have been eased there is still a 5km travel and exercise limit and are urging the public to be compliant.