It's Kilkenny Day! Are you wearing your black and amber Sunday best?

The first Kilkenny Day takes place today so make sure you are wearing your black and amber Sunday best!

Kilkenny Day will consist of a programme of events that will run across the city and county, showcasing the very best the county has to offer. It's a day to demonstrate pride in the county colours, so whether it’s a GAA jersey or a colourful holiday shirt that’s been lying in the wardrobe, there are no excuses!

Dress yourself, your home, your street, your village and your pets in black and amber. Upload your photo to the Kilkenny Day Facebook page and tag #kilkennyday. The photo with the most number of likes wins a Kilkenny Day prize in the following categories:



• Best dressed Kilkenny Man

• Best dressed Kilkenny Women

• Best dressed Kilkenny Cat

• Best dressed Kilkenny Dog

• Best dressed Kilkenny Community