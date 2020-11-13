Survey works begins to improve safety at dangerous junction outside Kilkenny

Some good news for the Danesfort area - improvement works at the troublesome Danesfort Junction on the N10 have taken a step closer.

Local councillor Patrick O’Neill welcomed the start of the survey works this week.

"I’m delighted to welcome the news that a Topographical Survey is being carried out over the next week at the Danesfort Junction on the N10. This survey will cover a 1.5km stretch from the motorway back towards Kilkenny and is the first step in the process of safety works at the junction.



"Over the last numbers of years, I have made many representations on behalf of locals to the council and to Transport Infrastructure Ireland on the dangers of this junction and welcome the movement from the TII on this issue. They have the responsibility on national roads which has made safety works a little harder to achieve.



"The next challenge will be to ensure that funding is received from the TII once the results from this survey is complete. It is important that we make this junction safe as soon as possible as locals have been pushing for this for a long number of years.



"A stop and go system will be in place on the N10 from Monday the 16th to Thursday the 19th between 8am and 5pm in order to facilitate this survey."