Positive news as Kilkenny allocated over €16million for roads

A total of €16,795,195 has today been allocated to Kilkenny County Council under a national investment programme for regional and national roads according to Cathaoirleach Andrew McGuinness.

The national scheme sees a €555 million funding package that will allow approximately 3,100kms of Irish roads to be maintained and 2,450kms to be strengthened.

The funding package for Kilkenny includes €75,000 for the Kells Bridge, €30,000 for traffic calming in city housing schemes, €25,000 for Gowrans Main Street, €400,000 for the resurfacing of road from Garryduff to Flagmount among other projects.

Welcoming the news, Cathaoirleach of Kilkenny County Council, Andrew McGuinness said, “I’m delighted to welcome this announcement today and look forward to seeing all of this work come to fruition.

“With €200,000 for bridge rehabilitation works we will see big improvements for bridges in Kells, Tullogher, Knocktopher, Piltown, Slieverue, Lisdowney and Kilmacow. A further €373,000 for safety improvement works will see investment in areas like the College Road, the Kells Road and many housing schemes in the city along with roads in Graignamanagh, Paulsrown Village, Seven Houses, Freshford, Moneenroe, Gowran, Rosbercon and more. Then there is €400,000 for the road from Garryduff to Flagmount. This is very positive news,” he said.

“This funding is a huge investment throughout our city and county. I'm particularly happy to see such an investment into safety measures and look forward to see our housing schemes made safer for drivers and pedestrians. I want to mention Roseanne Brennan and the Jakes Legacy campaign because they have went above and beyond to highlight the need for such investment in safety measures in housing schemes,” he said.

Also welcoming the news this morning, Deputy John McGuinness said, “this is very good news for Kilkenny and I’m delighted to see such a strong commitment from Government to improving safety and enhancing our roads network. I’m particularly happy to see allocations for the many bridges around the county that badly need improvement and maintenance works. A very positive announcement for Kilkenny.”