NPHET to warn of risk of another wave of Covid infections as restrictions are eased this week

Deputy Chief Medical Officer Dr Ronan Glynn is expected to warn politicians today, Tuesday, of the "considerable risk" of another wave of Covid-19 infection if restrictions are eased too quickly, according to RTÉ.

There are many reasons for hope as we head into a new week. If we can can maintain our progress, vaccines and basic public health measures will be our way out of this pandemic. #COVID19 @roinnslainte pic.twitter.com/zECT2YLtkN — Dr Ronan Glynn (@ronan_glynn) April 11, 2021

In his opening statement to the Oireachtas health committee, Dr Glynn says the National Public Health Emergency Team's advice to Government continues to recommend a cautious approach.

While Dr Glynn will say that significant progress is being made in controlling the disease and in rolling out vaccines he will add that the level of infection remains high with a much more transmissible virus. And on the subject of vaccinations - the number of people fully protected remains low.

As some Level 5 Covid restrictions eased yesterday, the Government has reminded employers that all staff should continue to work from home, if possible. https://t.co/ZHvMgsxugf — RTÉ Business (@RTEbusiness) April 13, 2021

Dr Glynn says the priority must remain on maintaining control over the disease, until vaccination can offer a widespread population level of protection.

The committee will also hear from NPHET members Professor Philip Nolan, and Gerry O'Brien of the Department of Health.