NPHET to warn of risk of another wave of Covid infections as restrictions are eased this week

Dr Ronan Glynn expected to issue warning today

Deputy Chief Medical Officer Dr Ronan Glynn is expected to warn politicians today, Tuesday, of the "considerable risk" of another wave of Covid-19 infection if restrictions are eased too quickly, according to RTÉ. 

In his opening statement to the Oireachtas health committee, Dr Glynn says the National Public Health Emergency Team's advice to Government continues to recommend a cautious approach.

While Dr Glynn will say that significant progress is being made in controlling the disease and in rolling out vaccines he will add that the level of infection remains high with a much more transmissible virus. And on the subject of vaccinations - the number of people fully protected remains low.

Dr Glynn says the priority must remain on maintaining control over the disease, until vaccination can offer a widespread population level of protection.

The committee will also hear from NPHET members Professor Philip Nolan, and Gerry O'Brien of the Department of Health.