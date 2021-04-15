Trolley Watch: 21 patients waiting for a bed at St Luke's Hospital Carlow/Kilkenny



The Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation (INMO) have confirmed that 21 patients were waiting for a bed at Saint Luke's General Hospital Carlow/Kilkenny this morning.

13 of these patients are based in the Emergency Department while the remaining 8 are based on other wards.

There was a total of 191 patients nationwide waiting for beds this morning.

University Hospital Limerick (UHL) tops the list, with 38 patients impacted. 