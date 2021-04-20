Social housing rollout continues throughout Kilkenny city and county

Kilkenny County Council officials outlined the latest developments to its ambitious social housing delivery programme at this week’s plenary meeting.

During 2020, 183 new houses were provided by the local authority through construction, acquisition and leasing.

Housing developments delivered in 2020 included Breagagh Place in Piltown, Nuncio Road in Kilkenny City and Hoban Park in Callan.

The Council’s Housing Delivery Team, Eimear Cody and Evelyn Graham emphasised energy efficiency, accessibility and variety of house type in its building programme with houses at Hoban Park, Callan being the first Near Zero Energy (NZEB) development in the county.

More that 37 housing projects are either recently completed, underway or at planning and procurement stages and more than 400 new homes will be provided in Kilkenny as part of the current Housing Delivery Programme.

This represents an investment of more than €100m under the Government’s ongoing ‘Rebuilding Ireland’ Programme.

Cllr Joe Malone, Chair of the Housing Strategic Policy Committee, acknowledged the wide variety of projects underway and in particular the variety of house types being made available.

Cllr Andrew McGuinness, acknowledged the increased level of housing delivery which will provide permanent homes for so many families in our City and County by saying:

"I am delighted to see so many properties being delivered throughout the City and County and the renewal of many buildings that would otherwise be left unoccupied and uninhabitable.”